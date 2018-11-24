India vs Australia 2nd T20: Rain spoils the party for Men in Blue

Toggle Menu Sections
The second T20I between India and Australia was abandoned due to rain.

The second T20I between India and Australia was abandoned due to rain. Opting to field first, India got off to a great start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Australian skipper Aaron Finch for golden duck. Rain interrupted play when Australia were 132 for seven in 19 overs. The target was revised thrice as initially India were asked to chase 137 runs in 19 overs. However, rain continued and eight more overs were reduced, making the target 90 in 11 overs and then 46 in 5 overs. Nearly 90 minutes were lost due to the fickle weather before the game was eventually called off at 10.02 pm local time. (AP Photo)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing Aaron Finch for golden duck. (AP Photo)

Glenn Maxwell, who played a ferocious innings of 46 runs in 24 balls in the previous match, was not very effective today. The middle-order Aussie batsman was clean bowled by Krunal Pandya for 19 in 22 deliveries. (AP Photo)

Dinesh Karthik waits in the outfield during the match between India and Australia. (AP Photo)

India skipper Virat Kohli chatting with the on-field umpires just after the umpires signalled for the covers. (AP Photo)

Indian supporters came in large numbers to cheer for the Men in Blue. After losing the first match by 4-runs, India are already trailing behind 1-0 in the series. (AP Photo)

