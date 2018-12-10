Toggle Menu Sections
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins another elite list, India up by 166 runs

After wrapping up the Australian innings for 235, the visitors extended their second-innings lead to 166 runs at the end of Day 3.

After wrapping up the Australian innings for 235, the visitors extended their lead to 166 runs at the end of Day 3 of the 1st Test in Adelaide. Cheteshwar Pujara, unbeaten on 40, along with Virat Kohli guided the innings helping India reach 151/3 at stumps. Brought together before tea with India vulnerable at 76 for two, the pair stood firm through the best part of the final session before spinner Nathan Lyon snared Kohli for 34 to end their 71-run stand at Adelaide Oval. On Day 4, India would hope to post a large total on the scoreboard with Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane resuming the Indian innings. (Reuters)

After Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mitchell Starc for 15, Mohammed Shami struck twice in successive deliveries to dimiss Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood . Head, who remained unbeaten on Day 2, was caught-behind on 72. (AP Photo)

The second session of the day was interrupted due to poor weather conditions in Adelaide. However, after a short spell of downpour, the match continued as openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay walked in the middle to start the Indian second innings. (AP Photo)

The Indian innings got off to a great start as Murali Vijay and KL Rahul constructed a 63-run opening stand. Vijay was the first man to be dismissed as he was caught by Peter Handscomb at second slip. KL Rahul also failed to carry the momentum, as the right-handed batsman threw his wicket with an ill-advised swipe off a Josh Hazlewood ball which sent a nick through to Tim Paine. (Reuters)

Virat Kohli, along with Pujara rescued India out of a nervous position, was dismissed for 34. The right-handed batsmen in his 34-run knock managed to become the fourth Indian to cross 1000 runs on Australian soil. He also became the fastest Indian to reach this milestone. (AP Photo)

Nathan Lyon got the huge wicket of Virat Kohli as he deceived the Indian skipper with flight and dip. Aaron Finch at short leg took a comfortable catch as the ball nicked Kohli's inside edge and went directly towards the Aussie opener. (AP Photo)

Cheteshwar Pujara, who saved India with a sparkling 123 in the first innings, once again stood at one end to help India reach a strong position as the middle-order batsman survived to stumps on 40 not out. (AP Photo)

