India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins another elite list, India up by 166 runs

After wrapping up the Australian innings for 235, the visitors extended their lead to 166 runs at the end of Day 3 of the 1st Test in Adelaide. Cheteshwar Pujara, unbeaten on 40, along with Virat Kohli guided the innings helping India reach 151/3 at stumps. Brought together before tea with India vulnerable at 76 for two, the pair stood firm through the best part of the final session before spinner Nathan Lyon snared Kohli for 34 to end their 71-run stand at Adelaide Oval. On Day 4, India would hope to post a large total on the scoreboard with Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane resuming the Indian innings. (Reuters)