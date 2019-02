After Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for 56, wickets started falling. Darcy Short was dismissed in an unfortunate run out for 37. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in the second last over and Australia needed 14 runs to win in the final over. Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson hammered Umesh Yadav for 14 in 5 balls as Australia win the thrilling contest by 7 wickets. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)