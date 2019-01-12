India vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia start series on winning note despite Rohit Sharma’s century

Australia started the three-match ODI series on a winning note. The hosts secured an impressive 34-run victory in the 1st ODI at SCG. Chasing a target of 289, India got off to a poor start, losing their entire top order within the first four overs. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni put up a resistance by adding 137-runs for the fourth wicket. Dhoni was eventually dismissed after scoring 51 in 96 deliveries, but Rohit solidiered on. The 31-year-old went on to register his 22nd century before falling to Marcus Stoinis. (AP Photo)