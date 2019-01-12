India vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia start series on winning note despite Rohit Sharma’s century

Toggle Menu Sections
Australia started the three-match ODI series on a winning note. The hosts secured an impressive 34-run victory in the 1st ODI at SCG. Chasing a target of 289, India got off to a poor start, losing their entire top order within the first four overs. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni put up a resistance by adding 137-runs for the fourth wicket. Dhoni was eventually dismissed after scoring 51 in 96 deliveries, but Rohit solidiered on. The 31-year-old went on to register his 22nd century before falling to Marcus Stoinis. (AP Photo)

After winning the toss, Australian skipper and opener Aaron Finch decided to bat first. He departed for a meagre six runs. (AP Photo)

Usman Khawaja put on 92 for the fourth wicket with Shaun Marsh. (AP Photo)

Shaun Marsh scored 54 in 70 deliveries before he was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in 38th over. His innings included four boundaries. (AP Photo)

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the standout bowlers. Both of them picked two wickets each. (AP Photo)

After Jason Behrendorff dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in the first over of the Indian innings and his ODI career, Jhye Richardson put Australia in a strong position by dismissing Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu back inside three balls. Kohli could only manage three runs. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma celebrated his return to the Australian tour with a 137-run partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (51) to get the Indian innings back on track, however, and while he was batting, India had a chance. (AP Photo)

Jhye Richardson was man of the match for his impressive bowling figures. The Aussie picked four wickets in his 10 overs quota. Richardson took the key wickets of Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja. (AP Photo)

