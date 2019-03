India beat Australia by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. Australia scored 236/7 batting first with a 50 from Usman Khawaja. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each while Kedar Jadhav chipped in with one. India lost Shikhar Dhawan early but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steadied the boat for them with a 76-run stand but the hosts were thrown into a precarious position once again when the pair and Ambati Rayudu were dismissed in quick succession. Jadhav turned up with the bat this time and together with MS Dhoni, ensured India lose no more wickets and won the match. (PTI Photo)