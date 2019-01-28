Toggle Menu Sections
India take unassailable lead in series against New Zealand

A formidable Indian team completely dominated an out of sorts New Zealand for a series-clinching seven-wicket win in the third ODI.

A formidable Indian team completely dominated an out of sorts New Zealand for a series-clinching seven-wicket win in the third ODI, continuing to send a resounding message of its near invincibility to every World Cup opposition. With an unassailable lead in the five-match series, skipper Virat Kohli signed off his tour Down Under on a high with a first ODI series win in New Zealand in 10 years. However, it is to be noted that prior to this, India played just one series here since the one in 2009. (Source: AP)

It was a complete team effort after the bowlers shot New Zealand out for 243 in 49 overs. (Source: AP)

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/45 in 10 overs) making his presence felt with the ball as well as on the field. (Source: AP)

The chase was a cakewalk with skipper Kohli (60, 74 balls) and his deputy Rohit Sharma (62, 77 balls) adding 113 runs for the second wicket to set up the victory in only 43 overs. (Source: AP)

Rohit, who now has 39 half-centuries, was stumped off Santner's bowling, when he tried to go for an ugly hoick. His innings had three boundaries and two sixes. (Source: AP)

Kohli, who now has 49 half-centuries in ODIs, also hit six fours apart from the the six off Ferguson. (Source: AP)

Mohammed Shami (3/41 in 9 overs), who had all but sealed the third seamer's spot for the World cup, once again provided the initial breakthrough as Colin Munro (7) edged one to Rohit in the slip cordon. (Source: AP)

