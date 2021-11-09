1 / 7

India signed off their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over Namibia in Dubai on Monday. India reached the target of 133 in 15.2 overs with Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out) stitching 86 runs for the opening stand to set up the win in their final Super 12 match. (Source: BCCI Twitter)