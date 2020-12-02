Top news
- Rajkot hospital fire: Two more directors of parent firm arrested
- Covid effect: Ed-tech firms corner $1.95 bn funds so far this year
- Pay Rs 1 lakh to BMC for not challenging standing committee rules, Bombay HC directs corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat
- Won’t allow any Union minister in state if Centre does not address farmers' concerns: Raju Shetti
- Farmer unions begin talks with Centre; say no to panel, agree to revert with objections
- BMC official Yashwant Jadhav under scanner as audio clip goes viral, BJP demands his resignation
- Eye on high retail inflation, RBI may maintain status quo
- In name of conversion, UP ‘love jihad’ law targets inter-faith unions
India show fighting spirit to beat Australia in Canberra ODIUpdated: December 2, 2020 6:07:37 pm
Best of Express
- UK approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, a first in the West
- Farmers stir updates: 'Will block other roads of Delhi if govt doesn't withdraw new farm laws'
- EntertainmentPrabhas and Prashanth Neel join forces for actioner Salaar
- EntertainmentPaurashpur first look: A magnum opus on the lines of Game Of Thrones
- TrendingBlink-and-miss monoliths in US, Romania sparks meme-fest on Twitter
- TrendingNike ad highlighting racial discrimination faces backlash in Japan, sparks debate
- SportsIndia defeat Australia in 3rd ODI: As it happened
- Explained: Can Virat Kohli, fastest to 12,000 ODI runs, break Tendulkar's record?
- OpinionIndia must join other countries in decriminalising the use of marijuana
- Quixplained: How a vaccine travels from factory to syringe
- LifestyleKate Moss features on this British magazine 28 years after cover debut
- TechnologyPremium segment demand actually going up: Qualcomm