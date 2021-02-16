Latest news
- 2002 Godhra train coach burning case: Key accused held after 19 years
- JNU sedition case: Kanhaiya, others to face trial, summoned on March 15
- UP: BSP leader shot dead in Azamgarh, police say linked to decades-old dispute
- Rajasthan govt amends rules to do away with caste-based labour
- Second rejig in 2 weeks: West Bengal names new heads of major public hospitals
- Kolkata: Mukul Roy writes to Shah about protesting para teachers’ demands
- 2017 Surat shooting case: Gujarat ATS arrests UP-based sharp-shooter from Barmer
- Explained: Why are petrol, diesel rising?
India keep WTC final dream alive as England trip on ChepaukFebruary 16, 2021 4:49:59 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms: Centre to SC
- Why England can't blame pitch for loss against India at Chepauk
- EntertainmentAbhinav Shukla: Wanted to create history by being the only couple standing together on Bigg Boss finale stage
- EntertainmentDia Mirza shares wedding photos with Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Love is a full-circle that we call home'
- Trending#PawriHoRahiHai trend continues to create buzz, fans come up with new meme-template
- Trending'Best grandpa ever': Man makes ice carousel for his grandchildren
- SportsIndia spinners demolish England by 317 runs to level series in Chennai
- EXPLAINED | Why England can't blame Chepauk pitch for India loss
- OpinionWomen farmers are at Delhi borders as equal stakeholders
- Why is India opening up the geo-spatial sector?
- TechnologyHow MapmyIndia hopes to take on Google Maps' monopoly