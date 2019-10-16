Sports Gallery India draw Bangladesh at Salt Lake Stadium in World Cup qualifiers A last-gasp Adil Khan header saved the blushes for India, who played their worst game of the campaign, as the home side played out a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their World Cup qualifiers. A last-gasp Adil Khan header saved the blushes for India, who played their worst game of the campaign, as the home side played out a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their World Cup qualifiers match at Salt Lake on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) India had lost to Oman 1-2 in their opening match before holding Asian champions Qatar to a goal-less draw in their previous match. (Source: AP) Saad Uddin gave Bangladesh the lead in the 42nd minute and the visitors looked like going back home with all the three points in the Group E match of World Cup qualifying second round match. (Source: PTI) Adil Khan, however, ensured that India at least secure a point from the home match as he rose highest to nod home a Brandon Fernandes corner kick in the 88th minute. (Source: AP) A defeat at home would have severely dented India's hopes of advancing in the next round. (Source: AP) Captain Sunil Chhetri was not at his best as also goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who kept at bay the marauding Qataris in the memorable drawn game in Doha. (Source: PTI) They now have two points from three matches, while Bangladesh stay at the bottom with one point from three games. (Source: AP) Chhetri reacts after missing a goal. (Source: PTI) India acknowledge the crowd at Salt Lake Stadium after the match. (Source: AP)