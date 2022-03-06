7 / 9

If that wasn't enough, India got as many as 16 wickets on the third day to wrap up the match with a cumulative bowling effort of 125 overs across two innings. Jadeja (175 not out, 5/41 and 4/46) made the match his own while Ravichandran Ashwin (4/47 in 21 overs) also had a satisfying run, replacing Kapil Dev (434 in 131 games) as India's second highest wicket-taker with 436 victims. He is now only behind Anil Kumble's 619 scalps. One of the contemporary greats, Ashwin achieved the feat in his 85th Test match compared to Kapil's 131 games.