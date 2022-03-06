Must Read
- Russian invasion of Ukraine — Follow LIVE Updates
- The final countdown in UP: It's Modi-Yogi's govt schemes vs Akhilesh's appeal
- Wriddhiman Saha deposes before committee, talk show host Majumdar says screenshots doctored
- Want to change JNU’s negative perception: Newly appointed V-C
- 'I’m fighting to get my dignity back…’: Malayalam actor opens up on life after 2017 assault
- Ahead of Women’s Day, a look at how protectors of living heritage have taken ownership of spaces
India decimate Sri Lanka in MohaliMarch 6, 2022 6:53:17 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesOperation Ganga proof of our growing influence in world: PM Modi
- CitiesBSF jawan fires at colleagues, kills four before taking his own life
- EntertainmentJohn Abraham believes men 'shouldn't be pretty.' Shilpa Shetty-Jacqueline Fernandez share a laugh over controversies, watch
- EntertainmentRobert Pattinson got chided for stealing socks from The Batman's set: 'Kept getting told...'
- Trending#DriveLikeALady: Insurance company pays tribute to woman who drove a bus for the first time, saved driver’s life
- Trending‘Shine on, Shane’: Amul pays tribute to Shane Warne
- SportsPooja Vastrakar's journey: From playing with boys in MP's Shahdol to clinching a winner against Pakistan
- SportsIndia win World Cup opener but Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's daughter wins everyone's hearts
- OpinionWhy Badhaai Do spoke to a jaded gay man like me
- A training centre treated as 'punishment posting' for IPS officers
- LifestyleHappy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: All the times she stunned in a lehenga
- TechnologyAsus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED review: A different detachable computer