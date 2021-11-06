5 / 8

A win for Afghanistan will mean that India will know how to win against Namibia and enter the semi-finals when no one expected them to. A New Zealand victory, though, will knock India out of the tournament. The disdain with which Rahul batted showed how hurt the Indian team was and at least wanted to course correct the part that they could. There were conventional pulls, pick-up pulls, flat batted shots and slog sweeps which signalled his intent of demonising the bowlers. (AP Photo)