Sports Gallery India Cricket Heroes: Cricketers and Bollywood come together in London Hosted by 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev and business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka, India's World Cup squad mingled with Bollywood celebrities at the Indian Cricket Heroes event in London. Ahead of the Cricket World Cup in England, a special event was held in London featuring some of the biggest Indian cricket heroes. The inaugural edition of 'Indian Cricket Heroes', a concept by Virat Kohli's agent Bunty Sajdeh, had present World Cup squad members in appearance alongside few former players, business tycoons and Bollywood celebrities. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami on the red carpet of the Indian Cricket Heroes event in London. (Source: AP) Members of Indian cricket team, from left, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan at the Indian Cricket Heroes. (Source: AP) Seamer Jasprit Bumrah is slated to play a key role in the World Cup. (Source: AP) Batsman KL Rahul poses as he arrives for an Indian Cricket Heroes red carpet event. (Source: AP) The exclusive red carpet event was hosted by 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev and business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka (not pictured). (Source: AP) 2011 World Cup winner and Man of the Tournament of that edition Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech. (Source: AP) Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad. (Source: AP) Bollywood celebrities were also present at the event. Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar arrived for the event in London. (Source: AP) Bollywood actress Diana Penty poses as she arrives for an Indian Cricket Heroes red carpet event. (Source: AP) Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari poses as she arrives for an Indian Cricket Heroes red carpet event, ahead of the Cricket World Cup in London. (Source: AP)