Sports Gallery India blow away South Africa for 3-0 whitewash in Ranchi A formidable Indian team ticked all the boxes with ease as it completed a 3-0 rout of an out-of-sorts South Africa with an innings and 202 runs victory in the third and final Test. A formidable Indian team ticked all the boxes with ease as it completed a 3-0 rout of an out-of-sorts South Africa with an innings and 202 runs victory in the third and final Test in Ranchi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Rohit Sharma's coming of age in his new role as an opener with 529 runs, turned out to be a masterstroke in home conditions. (PTI Photo) This was India's sixth clean sweep at home in a three-Test series and the side didn't put a foot wrong during the three-match series, winning the first Test by 203 runs and the second one by an innings and 137 runs. (PTI Photo) Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half century during the day two of second India-South Africa cricket Test. (PTI Photo) Rarely has there been a series where the impact of pacers has been as much as the spinners. (AP Photo) What stood out during the series was how lethal the Indian pace attack looked despite their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to a stress fracture. (AP Photo) Debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (2/18 in 6 overs) wrapped it up in the second over of the day as South Africa were all out for 133 in their second innings, 29 runs short of their dismal first innings score of 162. (AP Photo)