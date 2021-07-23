1 / 6

The 2020 Summer Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on 23 July 2021 at Olympic Stadium, Tokyo. It is expected to be formally opened by Emperor Naruhito. As mandated by the Olympic Charter, the proceedings will combine the formal and ceremonial opening of this international sporting event, including welcoming speeches, hoisting of the flags and the parade of athletes, with an artistic spectacle to showcase the host nation's culture and history.