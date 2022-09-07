IND vs SL in pics | India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination
Updated: September 7, 2022 9:57:11 am
Sri Lanka celebrate after winning the match. (REUTERS/Christopher Pike)
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and (33 not out) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out) remained till the end to complete the task for their team with a match-winning, fifth-wicket partnership of 64 runs. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Chasing what looked like a par score at the innings break, the Sri Lankans were off to a blazing start with openers Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) putting on 91 runs at a brisk rate.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Needing 21 in 12 balls, Sri Lanka scored 14 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, almost sealing it in their favour. (REUTERS/Christopher Pike)
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had other ideas as he struck twice in the 12th over to put the brakes on Sri Lanka's march. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
The result left the Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. (REUTERS/Christopher Pike)
India's Arshdeep Singh, right, listens to captain Rohit Sharma before bowing his next delivery during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and India, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
It also meant that India skipper Rohit Sharma's scintillating 41-ball 72 went in vain, as the islanders completed a chase of 174 with a ball to spare. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, reacts as he leaves the field with teammate Suryakumar Yadav after their loss in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
But Rohit's dismissal triggered a slide as India added 63 runs after being 110 for three in the 13th over, when the skipper got out. India's Deepak Hooda is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and India, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Sri Lanka were off to a dream start as they removed opener KL Rahul (6) and one-down Virat Kohli (0) in quick succession, leaving defending champions India in early trouble at 13 for two in the third over. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
India will be out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)