Ind vs Pak T20 WC 2026: Pakistan’s spin arsenal that could unsettle India’s batting firepower
Pakistan’s spin-heavy strategy gained momentum after their win over the USA, positioning them as dark horses on Sri Lanka’s spin-friendly pitches in the T20 World Cup
February 12, 2026 14:25 IST
As India and Pakistan gear up for their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage clash on Sunday, February 15 in Colombo, Pakistan’s spin attack has emerged as a potential game-changer against India’s formidable batting lineup
Pakistan signaled their growing confidence in spin during their 28-run victory over the United States in Colombo, two years after their setback against the same opponents in the 2024 T20 World Cup
The win was built on an improved batting performance, but it was captain Salman Agha’s spin-heavy bowling strategy that stood out during the first night T20I at the SSC Cricket Ground
While Shaheen Afridi struggled on a flatter pitch, conceding 42 runs in four overs, Pakistan pivoted away from pace and leaned heavily on slow bowling to control the USA chase of 191
Pakistan bowled 16 overs of spin, deploying a varied attack featuring Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and the newly introduced Usman Tariq
Usman Tariq, known for his distinctive “two-elbowed” sling action, was added to Pakistan’s spin arsenal, expanding the tactical options against opposition batters
Pakistan’s spinners picked up seven wickets in Colombo, conceding 105 runs across all phases, reinforcing their effectiveness on slow, turning subcontinent surfaces
Since the Asia Cup in September 2025, Pakistan have played all their T20Is in similar subcontinental conditions, sharpening a spin-focused approach to offset an inconsistent batting lineup
Over this period, Pakistan’s spin attack has been the most economical among top teams, averaging 15.55 runs per wicket with a 6.63 economy rate, outperforming both India and Afghanistan
With their spin depth, variations in pace, and ability to apply pressure on sticky Sri Lankan pitches, Pakistan could pose a significant challenge to India’s aggressive batting when the rivals meet in the tournament