MUST READ
- Opinion | PB Mehta writes: What the withdrawal of controversial farm laws means
- A tale of 2 rollbacks: land and farm laws, focus was outcome, not the process
- How protesting farmers were targeted by Govt, BJP
- Accountant to farmer to event manager: The women and men who spent a year at Singhu
- In burying farm laws, Govt may have held off demand for right to MSP
- Khalistani, andolanjeevi: How Govt read it wrong, tries to lower Punjab heat
- Srinagar encounter: Papa, why have they taken you away? A 13-yr-old grieves as her father is buried
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Rahul, Rohit guide India to comfortable win, pocket seriesNovember 20, 2021 11:51:14 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Priyanka to PM Modi: 'If intentions are clear, don't share dais with Ajay Mishra'
- CitiesAccountant to event manager: Men & women who spent a year at Singhu
- EntertainmentBunty Aur Babli 2, Dhamaka, Spencer: 10 titles that are our top picks this weekend
- EntertainmentSidharth Malhotra dances to 'Ranjha' at his cousin's wedding. Watch video
- TrendingMS Dhoni sips tea with pet macaw on shoulder, wife Sakshi Singh says: 'Mahi and his Honey'
- TrendingGujarati folk singer showered with bucketfuls of cash during performance, watch
- SportsThe art of captaincy, by Rohit Sharma
- SportsGuess the heroes: Brave women who rose from challenging backgrounds to become top tennis stars
- OpinionWhat the withdrawal of controversial farm laws means
- What farm law repeal means for farmers, Oppn and PM
- LifestyleWhy having bad oral health could raise the risk of Covid
- TechnologyAirPods 2021 review: Music with a sense of space, but missing the noise cancelling