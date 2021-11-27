MUST READ
- Explained: Why has the PM asked to review plan to ease international flights?
- Legislature does not conduct studies or assess impact of law, leading to big issues: CJI Ramana
- President Kovind calls upon judges to ‘exercise utmost discretion’ in courtroom remarks
- Explained: What we know about Omicron variant so far
- Over 50% Bihar poor in new index based on health, education, standard of living
- Is husband justified in beating the wife? Survey has telling responses
- Expressways, airports, AIIMS: Yogi government’s big infra race before polls
- Antim The Final Truth movie review: Bhai is back with Dabangg 4
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3: Axar Patel gives India 63-run leadNovember 27, 2021 8:10:32 pm
- North East IndiaTripura violence: Biplab Deb directs DGP to review UAPA cases against social media accounts
- SKM suspends Parliament tractor march; Tomar says Bill to repeal farm laws to be tabled on Monday
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's iconic gems for Bollywood: Rang Barse, Agneepath and more
- Entertainment‘But Shah Rukh Khan is my brother’: Salman Khan tells a fan who says he ‘only knows’ Bhai
- TrendingDrone shot of Iceland volcano crater collapse leaves netizens awestruck
- TrendingCrocodile attacks tourist at amusement park after he gets into pool mistaking it for statue
- SportsHow the extra bounce generated by Axar Patel troubled New Zealand batsmen in Kanpur
- SportsHealth and safety of cricketers paramount, monitoring situation: BCCI on India 'A' players in South Africa
- OpinionOur Constitution, A Beacon of Freedom
- What defection of Meghalaya MLAs means for Cong, TMC
- LifestyleStruggling with loss of taste and smell? These Ayurvedic tips can help
- TechnologyAshwini Vaishnaw: Must define responsibility for online content