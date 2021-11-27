4 / 7

In the morning, Tom Latham and Will Young stretched their opening partnership to 151 starting from 129-0. It was the second highest opening stand by a New Zealand pair, after 231 by Mark Richardson and Lou Vincent at Mohali in 2003. Overall, it was the fifth highest opening stand by a visiting Test team on Indian soil. Young scored 89 runs, facing 214 balls, and hit 15 fours. He was caught behind off Ravichandran Ashwin (3-82). He put on 46 runs for the second wicket with Kane Williamson (18), who was dismissed lbw off Umesh Yadav (1-50). At lunch, New Zealand was placed at 197-2 and there was a sharp turnaround in fortunes thereafter. (Source: AP)