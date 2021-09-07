Must Read
- Bluetooth speakers, printed tees: 41 Delhi kids turn entrepreneurs in 6 weeks
- India vs England: Fast Four & the Furious Figurehead
- Delhi confidential: The Signal
- Delhi, this week: Art exhibition by French artist, stand-up act by Rahul Dua
- Very different from the ’90s: 5 takeaways from fall of Panjshir
- Ahead of Vinoo Mankad Trophy, two BJP leaders queer Bihar cricket pitch: My team vs your team
- Garmin Venu 2S review: Stylish fitness watch packed with features
- Covid fallout: Only 8% rural kids in online classes, big shift out of pvt schools
- Opinion: Is Pakistan the victor in Afghanistan, or a part of its spoils?
IND vs ENG 4th Test in pics: India win at The Oval after 50 yearsUpdated: September 7, 2021 9:22:32 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Only 8% rural kids in online classes, big shift out of pvt schools
- Very different from the ’90s: Five takeaways from fall of Panjshir
- EntertainmentMoney Heist season 5 part one ending explained: Of bullets, blasts and tears for a loved one
- EntertainmentThe Kapil Sharma Show: Neetu Kapoor says she gave up on films as it was 'chaotic' to handle Rishi Kapoor, her career
- TrendingLaughing snake and strutting penguins: These finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards will leave you ROFL-ing!
- TrendingUS nurse creates chandelier using empty Covid vaccine vials
- SportsIndia vs England: Fast Four & the Furious Figurehead
- SportsFlat track bullies: Taunt that undermined India’s home wins is turned on its head
- OpinionIt’s time for a national conversation on how to live with the virus
- Why health journals have called for climate action
- LifestyleKolkata sees cases of malaria without fever; a doctor talks about the 'weird' disease
- TechnologyAcer ConceptD CP3271K review: A 4K monitor for content creators