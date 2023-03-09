IND vs AUS: Modi and Albanese’s lap of honour to mark 75 years of IND-AUS friendship, see pics
Updated: March 9, 2023 10:35 IST
PM Narendra Modi along with Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Narendra Modi Stadium during first day of India Vs Australia 4th cricket test match on Thursday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning reached the Narendra Modi stadium here and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Modi and Albanese also did a lap of honour across the ground to mark the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese will be watching the match on Day 1. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Prime Minister Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese waving to the crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Australian skipper Steve Smith with Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Narendra Modi Stadium. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Both Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese took a ride of the buggi at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.
Before the toss, the two captains received the Test cap from their respective prime ministers, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese.
BCCI president Roger Binny felicitated Australia's Prime minister Albanese, while the secretary Jay Shah felicitated PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi interacts with team India captain Rohit Sharma at Narendra Modi stadium before start of 4th test match between India and Australia on Thursday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
