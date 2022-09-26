IND vs AUS 3rd T20I | In Pics: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli power India to T20 series win over Australia
Updated: September 26, 2022 8:33:22 am
Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli put on a century stand as they chased their target of 187, and Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs with a ball to spare. (AP)
Suryakumar Yadav hit five boundaries and as many sixes in a 36-ball 69 and was looking unstoppable until he fell to Josh Hazlewood. (AP)
Indian players pose for photos with the trophy after winning the 3rd and final T20 cricket match of the series against Australia, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. India beat Australia by 6 wickets and won the series by 2-1. (PTI)
Hardik Pandya, right, hugs batting partner Dinesh Karthik to celebrate their win. Pandya (25) kept his cool while facing a relentless Australian attack after Kohli's dismissal in the final over and wrapped up the win with a boundary off Daniel Sams.. (AP)
The win sealed India's first home T20 series victory against Australia since 2013.
(PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli take a run during the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Virat Kohli took over after SKY departed and hit 63 runs off 48. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Put in to bat, Australia had made a blazing start with opener Cameron Green smashing seven fours and three sixes in a 21-ball 52 after Axar Patel drew a mis-hit from skipper Aaron Finch (7) to provide India with a breakthrough. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)
India's Virat Kohli, left, shares a laugh with Australia's Glenn Maxwell at the boundary during the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia, in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP)