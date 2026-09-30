In Pictures: Vithya Ramraj’s three-medal haul at Asian Games 2026
She set a personal best of 54.75 seconds to win bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles, breaking PT Usha’s 42-year-old national record
September 30, 2026 14:53 IST
September 30, 2026 14:53 IST
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India’s Vithya Ramraj completed a three-medal haul at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, winning gold, silver and bronze (Source: Photo by PTI)
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She set a personal best of 54.75 seconds to win bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles, breaking PT Usha’s 42-year-old national record (Source: Photo by PTI)
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She clocked 54.75, but the colour of the medal mattered less than the numbers on the clock. After realising that she has broken one of the longest standing records in Indian athletics history, the 28-year-old from Coimbatore broke into a dance routine to celebrate (Source: Photo by PTI)
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She had come very close to the record in the last edition of the Asian Games when she had clocked 55.42s in the heats and missed the record by 0.01s (Source: Photo by PTI)
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India claimed their sixth gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games and their second of the day as the women’s 4x400m relay team stormed to victory at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The quartet of Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish ahead of Bahrain, who took silver in 3:30.21, and China, who settled for bronze in 3:31.02 (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Vithya Ramraj anchored the relay team, with her run on the final leg helping India secure a comfortable win over Bahrain. The gold completed her medal set at the Games, adding to her bronze in the 400m hurdles and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The win extended India’s remarkable hold on the event, having won the women’s 4x400m relay gold in six of the last seven Asian Games. It also capped a memorable day for Indian athletics, coming shortly after Neeru Dhanda’s historic trap shooting gold earlier in the day (Source: Photo by PTI)