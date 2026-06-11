In Pictures: The World Gears Up for the FIFA World Cup 2026
The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11, in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the three co-hosts of football’s biggest tournament. The tournament marks a historic first as 48 teams compete in an expanded format, with 12 groups of four teams each battling for a place in the knockout stage. The month-long tournament, the largest in FIFA World Cup history, will conclude on July 19
June 11, 2026 19:17 IST
June 11, 2026 19:17 IST
1 / 15
People walk past a street art painting featuring Brazilian soccer legend Pele ahead of the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
2 / 15
A person takes a selfie with a Spain-themed scarf draped around them before a countdown concert ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Toronto (Source: Photo by AP)
3 / 15
A child plays with a soccer ball on a street decorated in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament (Source: Photo by AP)
4 / 15
People gather near the stage at a FIFA World Cup fan festival in Guadalajara, Mexico on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
5 / 15
Fans wave a Mexican flag and hold a replica of the FIFA trophy as they gather at the Angel of Independence monument a day before the opening of FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
6 / 15
People cheer during a countdown concert ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Toronto (Source: Photo by AP)
7 / 15
A worker carries a barrier of the FIFA World Cup at the stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
8 / 15
Bryan Adams performs during a countdown concert ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Toronto (Source: Photo by AP)
9 / 15
Brazilian flags hang above a street as residents decorate the city in Brasilia, Brazil, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
10 / 15
Players of the Czech Republic warm up during a training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup match against South Korea in Guadalajara, Mexico on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
11 / 15
Workers paint a building in FIFA World Cup-themed colors in downtown Mexico City on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
12 / 15
A resident paints on a street in Brasilia, Brazil, ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
13 / 15
Workers cover a Kansas City Chiefs sign to FIFA World Cup 2026 as work continues to transform Arrowhead Stadium to Kansas City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament on Monday, June 8, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
14 / 15
Seating rises beyond the pitch at Arrowhead Stadium as it is transformed to Kansas City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer tournament on Monday, June 8, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
15 / 15
A National Guard officer stands guard outside a stadium that will host FIFA World Cup matches in Guadalajara, Mexico on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)