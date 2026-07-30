In Pictures: Sreeshankar Murali wins silver in long jump at CWG 2026
Sreeshankar won his first major medal after coming back from a career threatening injury in 2024 which ruled him out of the Paris Olympics
July 30, 2026 14:05 IST
July 30, 2026 14:05 IST
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Sreeshankar Murali jumped 8.09m to clinch the silver medal in the men’s jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Sreeshankar, India’s best jumper this season, won his first major medal after coming back from a career threatening injury in 2024 which ruled him out of the Paris Olympics (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Tajay Gayle of Jamaica won the gold medal with 8.15m while Stephen Mackenzie of Scotland won bronze medal with 8.08m (Source: Photo by PTI)
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This is Sreeshankar’s second medal in the Commonwealth Games after his silver medal at the last edition. He had jumped 8.08m last time and lost the gold medal on countback to LaQuan Nairn of Bahamas (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Sreeshankar started with a 8m plus jump and recorded 8.03m on his first attempt as Jamaican Gayle and Scot Mackenzie also started with 8m plus jumps (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He was placed third after his first attempt. He bettered it further on the second attempt and jumped 8.09m to take the lead. (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Sreeshankar fouled in his third and fourth attempts, while Gayle took the lead with a massive 8.15m jump in the fourth attempt to push the Indian into the silver medal position (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He looked disappointed knowing the form he was coming in after jumping 8.38m, second best jump of his career last month at the Inter State National Championships (Source: Photo by PTI)
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This is the third silver medal for India in Athletics after Sarvesh Kushare and Gulveer Singh won in men’s high jump and 10000m respectively (Source: Photo by PTI)