In Pictures: South Africa stun South Korea 1-0 to reach first-ever WC knockout stage
South Africa will take on Canada, the second-place finisher in Group B, in a knockout game Sunday at Inglewood, California
June 25, 2026 15:36 IST
June 25, 2026 15:36 IST
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South Africa pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the tournament and beat South Korea 1-0 to secure their first ever spot in the knockout stages of the tournament (Source: Photo by AP)
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While Korea dominated possession towards the end of the match, they were largely tepid for the rest of it and a 63rd minute strike Thapelo Maseko proved to be the decisive goal in the match (Source: Photo by AP)
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Maseko had five total shots in the match and leads South Africa with eight shots in the tournament (Source: Photo by AP)
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Bafana Bafana had failed to advance from the group stage in 1998, 2002 and as host in 2010 (Source: Photo by AP)
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South Africa head coach Hugo Broos described the faith he had in his team despite the difficult start to the tournament.“The mentality in this group is amazing,” Broos said (Source: Photo by AP)
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South Africa opened its World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Mexico before using a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic (Source: Photo by AP)
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It entered its final group-stage game trailing Mexico and favored South Korea before shocking the Taegeuk Warriors (Source: Photo by AP)
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South Korea opened this World Cup with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Czech Republic and lost to Mexico 1-0 in its second game (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Taegeuk Warriors could still advance in the tournament, pending the results of other games this week (Source: Photo by AP)
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South Africa will take on Canada, the second-place finisher in Group B, in a knockout game Sunday at Inglewood, California (Source: Photo by AP)