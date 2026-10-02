In Pictures: Lovlina Borgohain wins boxing gold at Asian Games 2026
Lovlina’s triumph also marks India’s 12th gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games, continuing the contingent’s strong showing on Day 14
October 2, 2026 15:26 IST
October 2, 2026 15:26 IST
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Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain marked her birthday by clinching gold in the women’s 75kg boxing final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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In the final, Lovlina was at her clinical best against China’s Bao Ziyi, the reigning 2026 Asian Championships gold medallist, sealing a 5-0 victory to upgrade her silver from Hangzhou 2022 (Source: Photo by PTI)
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With this, 12 years after Mary Kom in 2014, she became only the second Indian woman ever to win an Asian Games boxing gold (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist secured a place on the Asian Games 2026 podium with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon in the quarterfinals (Source: Photo by PTI)
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She then advanced to the final after defeating Kazakhstan’s reigning world champion Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 by split decision in the semifinals (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The 28-year-old has already won medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Games, and Asian Championships, and the gold in Nagoya adds another significant chapter to an already decorated career (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Coming into the final on the back of a strong run in Nagoya and a silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Lovlina went one better than her Hangzhou silver to finally change the colour of her medal at the continental event (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Lovlina’s triumph also marks India’s 12th gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games, continuing the contingent’s strong showing on Day 14 (Source: Photo by PTI)