In Pictures: Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina after final game
Messi leaves the international stage as the most decorated figure in Argentine football history, having made 207 appearances, scored 126 goals and provided 66 assists, all records for Argentina
October 7, 2026 14:38 IST
October 7, 2026 14:38 IST
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Lionel Messi made his final appearance for Argentina, bringing his international career to an end after a glittering run with the national side (Source: Photo by AP)
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The 39-year-old brought the curtains down on a storied international football career as Argentina overcame Benin 3-0 in a friendly at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday (Source: Photo by AP)
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The match, dubbed the Last Tango, saw Messi lead out Argentina one last time in front of a packed house, with members of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022-winning squad and their families on hand to mark the occasion (Source: Photo by AP)
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The game paused for a moment in minute 10, the digits that magically sparkled on his shirt over the years (Source: Photo by AP)
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Providing assists for teammates Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz in the second half and converting a 71st-minute penalty with a thunderous shot to the top-right corner, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner ensured that his final 90 minutes in the national shirt had some memorable moments (Source: Photo by AP)
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Messi had announced his retirement from international football on August 31, a little over two months after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain in New Jersey (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Argentine Football Association tempted him to make one last appearance for “the farewell he deserves”, and thousands of fans turned up at the Estadio Monumental to show their appreciation (Source: Photo by AP)
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The AFA said the match would “transcend sports” and be “full of emotion” (Source: Photo by AP)
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Messi leaves the international stage as the most decorated figure in Argentine football history, having made 207 appearances, scored 126 goals and provided 66 assists, all records for Argentina (Source: Photo by AP)
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His roll of honours includes the Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medal, the FIFA World Cup 2022 title, back-to-back Copa America trophies in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima (Source: Photo by AP)