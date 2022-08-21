In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight beltsAugust 21, 2022 11:57:21 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Cities'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
- OpinionTavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
- EntertainmentTo OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ
- EntertainmentVijay Deverakonda on being called a superstar: 'It is awkward to me, I feel embarrassed'
- TrendingTharoor shares Rajiv Gandhi’s private pilot licence on latter’s 78th birth anniversary
- TrendingHeartwarming video of surprise reunion of rival Olympians after 50 years goes viral
- SportsIndo-Pak drama: India vs Pakistan in last five Asia Cups
- SportsGokulam Kerala barred from AFC Women’s club championship
- Opinion Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
- ExplainedWhy is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
- LifestyleBehind the Art: Why is The Old Guitarist one of the most haunting pieces created during Pablo Picasso's ‘Blue Period’?
- TechnologyJetpack Joyride 2 review: Familiar, but still a lot of fun