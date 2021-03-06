8 / 8

On the 50th anniversary of Gavaskar's iconic Test debut against the West Indies, legendary Tendulkar took to twitter paying glowing tributes to his role model. "50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to," Tendulkar tweeted. "India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning. As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket Gavaskar. (FILE)