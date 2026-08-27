In Photos: Sri Lanka hold India to draw in Colombo as visitors seal Test series by 1-0
It is the first time that India have enforced a follow-on in a Test against Sri Lanka and failed to win the match. Sri Lanka finished with a score of 429/9 in 154 overs
August 27, 2026 18:03 IST
August 27, 2026 18:03 IST
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Sonal Dinusha ground out a second-innings century as Sri Lanka forced a draw out of their second Test against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Thursday (Source: Photo by AP)
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India have thus won the two-match Test series 1-0, having beaten the hosts by 165 runs in the first match in Galle (Source: Photo by AP)
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It is the first time that India have enforced a follow-on in a Test against Sri Lanka and failed to win the match. Sri Lanka finished with a score of 429/9 in 154 overs (Source: Photo by AP)
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India had looked on their way to a victory in the second Test at the end of the fourth day when they took a string of Sri Lankan wickets after breaking Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis’s resistance (Source: Photo by AP)
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Sri Lanka started the fifth day on a score of 229/6 with Dinusha on seven runs in 37 balls (Source: Photo by AP)
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He had Keshara Nuwantha at the other end and the pair remarkably ensured that Sri Lanka lost no wickets in the first session (Source: Photo by AP)
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The pair forged a seventh-wicket partnership of 112 runs with Nuwantha scoring 46 in 150 balls before finaly falling to Manav Suthar (Source: Photo by AP)
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Just over 10 overs later, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Prabath Jayasuriya, thus raising hopes of India attempting a chase with Sri Lanka leading by 142 runs (Source: Photo by AP)
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However, pacers Lahiru Kumara and later Asitha Fernando then played their role of shutting up one end to near perfection (Source: Photo by AP)
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Kumara faced 90 deliveries for 12 runs as Dinusha at the other end scored his century in 196 balls. This is just the fourth Test of the 25-year-old’s career and he has already scored as many as three centuries now (Source: Photo by AP)