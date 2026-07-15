In Photos: Spain secure World Cup final berth with victory over France
Spain were playing first semifinal match since winning its only World Cup in 2010. France, meanwhile, were trying to get to its third consecutive final
July 15, 2026 14:22 IST
July 15, 2026 14:22 IST
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Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored as Spain defeated France in the first semifinal to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final (Source: Photo by AP)
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They will now either play England or Argentina depending on the result of second semifinal at Atlanta on Thursday night (Source: Photo by AP)
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Oyarzabal converted from the spot in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal drew a foul with a heady play as Spain took a 1-0 lead over France at halftime (Source: Photo by AP)
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The goal was only the third conceded by top-ranked France in the tournament, while Spain has allowed just one goal on their run to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final (Source: Photo by AP)
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In the second half, Porro played a one-two pass with Dani Olmo as the Tottenham defender latched on to a reverse pass and calmly finished past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan (Source: Photo by AP)
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Spain were playing first semifinal match since winning its only World Cup in 2010 (Source: Photo by AP)
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France, meanwhile, were trying to get to its third consecutive final, after winning in 2018 and losing in a penalty shootout to Argentina four years ago (Source: Photo by AP)
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In the first half, Spain also had a free kick from just beyond the area after Adrien Rabiot drew a yellow card for a foul on Dani Olmo in the eighth minute. Alex Baena’s kick went directly into the wall of French players (Source: Photo by AP)
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This World Cup run has extended Spain's unbeaten streak in regular time to 37 matches (28 wins and nine draws) since March 2024. That broke the country's previous record of 35 in a row from 2007-09 (Source: Photo by AP)