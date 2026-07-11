In Photos: Spain edges Belgium 2-1 in the World Cup quarterfinals
Merino's clutch goal against an upset-minded Belgium sent La Roja to the semifinals for the first time since they won the World Cup in 2010
July 11, 2026 15:03 IST
July 11, 2026 15:03 IST
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Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after Mikel Merino scored a dramatic 88th-minute winner (Source: Photo by AP)
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Merino came on in the 86th minute and scored on his second touch of the match, charging into the box and pouncing after Lammens lost control of Pau Cubarsí’s long shot (Source: Photo by AP)
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Fabián Ruiz scored a rebound goal in the 30th minute for Spain, but Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere evened it with the first goal allowed by the Spanish team in the entire World Cup in the 41st minute (Source: Photo by AP)
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Merino's clutch goal against an upset-minded Belgium sent La Roja to the semifinals for the first time since they won the World Cup in 2010 (Source: Photo by AP)
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Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to come off in the 71st minute due to a muscle injury. This after delivering a pair of fine saves in the second half to deny Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal. The tears he shed showed just how devastated he was to exit the match (Source: Photo by AP)
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Spain remained unbeaten in 37 straight competitive matches since March 2023, while Belgium's streak of 18 consecutive unbeaten matches across all competitions ended (Source: Photo by AP)
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Spain didn’t allow a goal in its first five matches at this year's tournament, and goalkeeper Unai Simón hadn’t conceded in a World Cup-record 650 minutes dating to Qatar (Source: Photo by AP)
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The streaks abruptly ended when De Ketelaere muscled past Cubarsí and headed home a cross from Timothy Castagne for Belgium’s tying goal (Source: Photo by AP)
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A powerhouse matchup with France has been anticipated since the draw was announced late last year, and Spain was grateful to secure its spot (Source: Photo by AP)