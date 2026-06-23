In Photos: Messi becomes FIFA World Cup’s all-time highest goal-scorer
In the last match against Algeria, Messi had drawn level with Klose with 16 goals when he had slammed a hattrick
June 23, 2026 14:44 IST
June 23, 2026 14:44 IST
1 / 10
Lionel Messi shattered another record on Monday in the match against Austria when he eclipsed German icon Miroslav Klose and became the all-time highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history (Source: Photo by AP)
2 / 10
In the last match against Algeria, Messi had drawn level with Klose with 16 goals when he had slammed a hattrick (Source: Photo by AP)
3 / 10
The 38-year-old Messi edged out his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest man to net a World Cup hat-trick (Source: Photo by AP)
4 / 10
On Monday, he went past the German with a brace and now has a tally of 18 strikes in World Cups (Source: Photo by AP)
5 / 10
Earlier in the match, Messi had missed a chance in the 9th minute to seal the record but ended up missing a penalty which was given after a lengthy check after Lautaro Martinez was fouled in the Austria penalty box (Source: Photo by AP)
6 / 10
“There were moments when I was really angry about missing the penalty, but I was able to make up for it,” said Messi, who has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards as the best player in Europe (Source: Photo by AP)
7 / 10
Messi added his 18th World Cup goal in stoppage time when he shot one through several defenders after the first attempt was turned away by goalkeeper Alexander Schlager (Source: Photo by AP)
8 / 10
Argentina advanced to the knockout round by winning its first two group games, with Messi scoring all five of the team's goals so far in his sixth World Cup (Source: Photo by AP)
9 / 10
With two wins from two games, Argentina are now highly likely to win Group J, although that is not yet confirmed mathematically (Source: Photo by AP)
10 / 10
Last week, exactly 20 years since making his World Cup debut where he became Argentina’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer, Messi dazzled in his 200th international appearance (Source: Photo by AP)