While Jadumani Singh, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal take home silver medals (Source: Photo by PTI)
5 / 8
India had sent 14 boxers to Glasgow, 10 of them made the semis, all 10 of whom made it to the finals (Source: Photo by PTI)
6 / 8
The seven gold medals and three silver won by the pugilists makes India the top boxing contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games and sets up the Ahmedabad edition four years hence rather well (Source: Photo by PTI)
7 / 8
With traditional strong suits like shooting, wrestling and badminton absent from the diluted Commonwealth Games, boxing was the only discipline where Indian muscles could be flexed (Source: Photo by PTI)
8 / 8
On the penultimate day of competitions, India jumped to the fourth spot in the medal table with 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze for a total of 39 podium finishes (Source: Photo by PTI)