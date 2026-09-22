In Photos: India Women beat Sri Lanka to win cricket gold at Asian Games 2026
The Indian women’s cricket team retained the women’s cricket gold at the Asian Games, beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final held at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday
September 22, 2026 14:26 IST
September 22, 2026 14:26 IST
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The Indian women’s cricket team retained the women’s cricket gold at the Asian Games, beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final held at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The victory margin was India’s highest ever in all women’s T20Is, eclipsing a 144-run win over Malaysia in 2018 (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Their flawless run to the title, three years on since beating the same opponents in the final of the Hangzhou Games in 2023, opened India’s gold medal count at the ongoing Games (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Winning the toss in the final, India opted to bat first before putting on a record-breaking display led by openers Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Shafali and Mandhana became the first pair to reach 4000 runs in T20Is with their stellar 99-run association denying Sri Lanka any early inroads (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Mandhana’s turbo-charged 79, laced with five fours and seven sixes, set the foundation for a strong total and the mantle was picked up by Ghosh, promoted to No. 4 (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The hard-hitting right-hander whipped up a blistering 49 off only 22 deliveries as India finished on 216 for three, the highest WT0I total at the Asiad across four editions (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Lankan chase never took off with part-timer Shafali breaking the top-order with two wickets within the Powerplay. The spin probe grew sterner as Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani too chipped in, reducing Sri Lanka to 49 for six within 10 overs (Source: Photo by PTI)
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It only took 34 more deliveries to close Sri Lanka’s sluggish chase, falling staggeringly short of the target at 67 (Source: Photo by PTI)
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With their consecutive triumphs in the format, India have joined Pakistan (2010, 2014) as the only two teams to defend the gold medal (Source: Photo by PTI)