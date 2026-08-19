In Photos: India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in opening test at Galle
Led by Manav Suthar 10-wicket match haul and a six-fer (6/55) in the final innings, India wrapped up a dominant win in the end with a session to spare
August 19, 2026 13:54 IST
August 19, 2026 13:54 IST
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India returned to winning ways in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as they floored Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series in Galle on Wednesday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Led by Manav Suthar 10-wicket match haul and a six-fer (6/55) in the final innings, India wrapped up a dominant win in the end with a session to spare (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Lankans resumed their pursuit of a daunting 362-run target on Day 5 at 84 for four after rain and bad light interrupted play late overnight (Source: Photo by PTI)
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With lingering rain conditions grabbing overs and sizeable passages of play over the last four days of play, India were in a race against time to ensure they nabbed the remaining wickets in time, to keep their hopes for the WTC final next year alive (Source: Photo by PTI)
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First-innings centurion Sonal Dinusha once again put on a resolute face alongside captain Dhananjaya de Silva to delay India’s dominance over the result (Source: Photo by PTI)
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However, Suthar’s post-Lunch precision breached the rearguard effort with three scalps in six deliveries, dismissing Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumar in the 76th over (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The win marked India’s fifth victory in 10 matches in this WTC edition, their first since the win over the West Indies in Ahmedabad last October (Source: Photo by PTI)
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India’s points percentage improved from 48.14 to 53.33, still remaining fifth on the standings behind Australia (77.77), South Africa (75.00), New Zealand (72.22), and Bangladesh (66.67) (Source: Photo by PTI)