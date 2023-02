7 / 8

Shreyas Iyer joined the Test squad in Delhi after passing a fitness test. Iyer, a middle-order batsman had been sidelined from the first Test in Nagpur following a back injury. The injury had also ruled him out of the ODI series against New Zealand at home last month. Being adept at playing spin, Iyer could be included in the Playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav, the best T20 batsman in the world who made his Test debut in Nagpur may have to make way for his Mumbai teammate. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)