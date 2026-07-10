In Photos: France beat Morocco to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal
Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were on target as a dominant France beat Morocco 2-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Boston
July 10, 2026 15:32 IST
July 10, 2026 15:32 IST
1 / 10
Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored two goals in the span of six minutes to give France a 2-0 victory over Morocco in their quarter-final at the FIFA World Cup 2026 (Source: Photo by AP)
2 / 10
Mbappe scored in the 60th minute while and then provided the assist just six minutes later as Dembele doubled France’s lead (Source: Photo by AP)
3 / 10
The strike took France captain Kylian Mbappe's World Cup tally to 20 goals in 20 matches (Source: Photo by AP)
4 / 10
With that goal, Mbappe joined Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot race with eight goals (Source: Photo by AP)
5 / 10
He was also the Golden Boot winner at the last World Cup in Qatar 2022 (Source: Photo by AP)
6 / 10
Later he was substituted in the 77th minute after appearing to suffer an injury, Mbappe later said the issue was minor and joined his teammates in celebrating after the final whistle (Source: Photo by AP)
7 / 10
Both the teams remained goalless at half-time in Boston. Mbappe had also earned the penalty, but could only manage a tame spot kick that was saved the Moroccan keeper (Source: Photo by AP)
8 / 10
France had as many as 13 shots but only three of those were on target. Morocco, on the other hand, made one attempt at goal that wasn’t even on target (Source: Photo by AP)
9 / 10
Morocco came closest to scoring when France defender Dayot Upamecano's attempted clearance nearly looped over goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The ball went out for a corner, but Morocco could not make the chance count (Source: Photo by AP)
10 / 10
France, chasing a third World Cup title, will now face the winner of the quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium which will take place on Friday (Source: Photo by AP)