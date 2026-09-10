In Photos: East Zone win Duleep Trophy after 13 years
Skipper Ishan Kishan smashed 270 in the first innings, while veteran Mohammed Shami marked his 100th first-class appearance with an impressive performance
September 10, 2026 19:34 IST
September 10, 2026 19:34 IST
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East Zone translated their complete dominance over the last 12 sessions into a Duleep Trophy victory after 13 years, overwhelming South Zone on the basis of a massive first innings lead on the fifth and final day of the final here on Thursday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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East Zone sauntered to 388 for seven in their second innings, swelling the overall lead to 760 runs even as the match ended in a draw (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Mohammad Kounian Quraishi joined the list of century-makers in this match with an unbeaten 116, his maiden three-figure mark in two-match-old first-class career (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Seasoned Mohammed Siraj bounded in for a while, showing intensity and pace. While it was satisfactory from a personal point of view, the effort remained futile otherwise (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Skipper Kishan made a stunning 270 in the first innings to underline his red-ball readiness (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Veteran Mohammed Shami, who was playing in his 100th first-class match, put to shame some younger names with a spirited effort (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Kumar Kushagra scored his sixth first-class hundred while his Jharkhand team-mate Shikhar Mohan made a fifty filled with class and poise (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Above all, Kishan also showed impressive tactical awareness while leading East (Source: Photo by PTI)
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As East Zone wrapped up the formalities in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone on the afternoon of Day 5, the team broke into celebrations (Source: Photo by PTI)