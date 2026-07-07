In Photos: Belgium outclass USA 4-1 to enter FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
Belgium knocked the U.S. out in the round of 16 for the second time in 12 years and extended its unbeaten streak to 18 games
July 7, 2026 15:31 IST
July 7, 2026 15:31 IST
1 / 10
Belgium secured a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States to book their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals (Source: Photo by AP)
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The defeat ended the United States' campaign and confirmed the exit of all three host nations from the tournament (Source: Photo by AP)
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Belgium, with the early momentum, took the lead in the opening 10 minutes through Charles De Ketelaere (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Red Devils were clearly the superior side, registering nine more shots on target and producing a significantly higher expected goals (xG) tally than their overwhelmed opponents (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Americans had no answer to Belgium’s relentless attacking runs, as goals from Charles De Ketelaere, Hans Vanaken, and Romelu Lukaku resulted in a thoroughly dominant display (Source: Photo by AP)
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Second-half substitute Lukaku added Belgium’s final goal in the third minute of stoppage time after Chris Richards’ giveaway (Source: Photo by AP)
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Eyeing their maien World Cup title, Belgium knocked the US out in the round of 16 for the second time in 12 years and extended their unbeaten streak to 18 games (Source: Photo by AP)
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After winning three games in a World Cup for the first time in this expanded 48-nation tournament, the US failed in their quest to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 (Source: Photo by AP)
9 / 10
They lost to Belgium for the seventh straight time since a victory at the initial tournament in 1930 (Source: Photo by AP)
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Belgium, the 2018 World Cup bronze medalists, cruised into the quarterfinals and now face Spain in a clash for a place in the last four (Source: Photo by AP)