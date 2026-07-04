In Photos: Argentina escape Cape Verde upset with 3-2 extra-time win
Argentina advanced to face Egypt, who beat Australia in a penalty shootout earlier Friday, in Atlanta on Tuesday
July 4, 2026 15:16 IST
July 4, 2026 15:16 IST
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Reigning world champions Argentina survived a spirited challenge from World Cup debutants Cape Verde to secure a 3-2 victory after extra time and book their place in the Round of 16 on Friday (Source: Photo by AP)
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Messi had earlier put the reigning champions ahead with his record-extending 20th career World Cup goal in the 29th minute (Source: Photo by AP)
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However, Cape Verde's Deroy Duarte stunned the pro-Argentina crowd in South Florida with a superb equaliser in the 59th minute, marking his first international goal (Source: Photo by AP)
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Lisandro Martínez restored Argentina's lead in the 103rd minute of extra time to make it 2-1 (Source: Photo by AP)
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Cape Verde struck back once again as Sidny Lopes found the net with a second equaliser that shocked Argentina supporters (Source: Photo by AP)
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Argentina escaped by the skin of their teeth in Miami, with Cristian Romero’s 111th-minute strike, later ruled an own goal, sealing a dramatic Round of 16 berth (Source: Photo by AP)
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Cape Verde’s memorable World Cup debut has been a stunning run that few outside the tiny island nation off the western coast of Africa could have predicted (Source: Photo by AP)
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Behind the stellar play of 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, Cape Verde became the smallest country to reach the knockout rounds, securing surprising draws against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia (Source: Photo by AP)
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Vozinha made seven saves against Argentina, including four from Messi, and has conceded only three goals across the tournament (Source: Photo by AP)
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Argentina will now face Egypt, who defeated Australia in a penalty shootout earlier on Friday, in the Round of 16 in Atlanta on Tuesday (Source: Photo by AP)