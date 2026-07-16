In Photos: Argentina beat England 2-1 to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Argentina will now face Spain in the final on Sunday. They are looking to become just the third team, and the first since 1962, to have succesfully defended their World Cup title
July 16, 2026 14:15 IST
July 16, 2026 14:15 IST
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Argentina beat England 2-1 with a couple of late goals to book their place in a second consecutive World Cup final (Source: Photo by AP)
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The first half of the match was low on quality and high on tension and there were no goals to report at the end of it (Source: Photo by AP)
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England stayed ahead for much of the match but Argentina made them pay for going a bit too defensive after Anthony Gordon put them ahead in the 55th minute (Source: Photo by AP)
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Enzo Fernandez first scored the equaliser in the 85th minute and then Lautaro Martinez, who came on as a late change for defender Nicolás Tagliafico, scored what turned out to be the winner in the second minute of added time (Source: Photo by AP)
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Argentina suddenly went from being 1-0 down to 2-1 up and that is how the scoreline remained, much to England’s agony (Source: Photo by AP)
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In both of Argentina goals, it was Golden Boot race leader Lionel Messi who racked up an assist. Messi now has a goal or an assist in each of his last 11 World Cup games (Source: Photo by AP)
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Argentina have now won six out of six World Cup semi-finals they have featured in (Source: Photo by AP)
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Argentina will now face Spain in the final on Sunday. They are looking to become just the third team, and the first since 1962, to have succesfully defended their World Cup title (Source: Photo by AP)
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Italy were the first to do so, having won in 1934 and 1938. Pele’s Brazil then became the second, and thus far the last, team to have won two consecutive World Cups, winning the covetted title in 1958 and 1962 (Source: Photo by AP)
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England, meanwhile, face France, whom Argentina had defeated in the 2022 final, in the third-place playoff on Saturday (Source: Photo by AP)