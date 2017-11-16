1 / 7

After hours of rain delay, India were off to a poor start as they lost openers , KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli early and were seen on backfoot in most of the situation. Sri Lanka won the toss and put India to bat first on on a damp green pitch at Eden Gardens. Hosts lost KL Rahull was caught behind off the first ball of the match. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli followed Rahul as Suranga Lakmal reduced India to 17/3 without conceeding a single run on Day 1 of the first Test. (Source: AP)