A powerful message of "oneness in humanity" was the highlight of the extravagant Openeing Ceremony of the 2018 men's hockey World Cup in the capital of Odisha. The 14th edition of the World Cup is all set to take place from November 28 to December 16. India, who are placed in Group C, will play their first match against South Africa on the first day. Belgium and Canada are the other two teams placed in the group.