Srikanth had faced a lot of difficulties in procuring his visa to get into Spain and the Indian said he wasn’t sure if he would be able to participate in the event. “I didn’t know if I would be able to come here until Thursday. I got to know on Thursday evening, I think around 6 that I got my visa, so I wasn’t sure if I will be able to come here. “So yeah, I am just happy to come here and play another tournament. It has been a great week for me. I was able to play well throughout the week. I would have loved to win today.” (Source: AP)