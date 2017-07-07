1 / 9

MS Dhoni, who is currently with the Indian cricket team for the five-match ODI and alone T20I series against West Indies, turned 36 on Friday. Born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, he is the third child to Pan Singh Dhoni. Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni initially had an interest in Badminton and Football, until his teacher asked him to join the school cricket team. After making his international debut in 2004, the right-handed batsman has led India for almost decade. As he completes his journey of 36 years, we see what all roles the 'Captain Cool' has played off field.