Sports Gallery Hair, There and Everywhere: Cricket World Cup 2019 fever grips India The teenagers of Dadar have cut and painted their hair to make it look like the World Cup trophy as the tournament fever grips the country ahead of India's first clash against South Africa. The teenagers of Dadar in Mumbai have cut and painted their hair to make it look like a World Cup trophy to encourage and gear up the Indian cricket fans for the World Cup currently taking place in the United Kingdom. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) India will begin their World Cup journey on June 5 against South Africa at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, in West End, New Hampshire, England. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) India will be looking to repeat history for the third time, after their World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The format of the 2019 World Cup has been changed into a round-robin tournament which will be followed by semi-finals and the final. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) After being handed a defeat by New Zealand in the first warmup match, India returned to winning ways after defeating Bangladesh by 95 runs in the second warmup game in Cardiff. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The entire cricket-crazy nation will be looking forward to their talismanic captain, Virat Kohli to bring the cup back to India. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The World Cup has already started on Thursday, with England winning the first match against South Africa, and the final will be held on July 14 at The Lord's, in London, England. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)