Germany knocked out of World Cup after penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay
Paraguay beat Germany 4-3 on penalties on Monday to earn the biggest upset of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far
June 30, 2026 15:30 IST
June 30, 2026 15:30 IST
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Germany’s bid to win their fifth FIFA World Cup title is over after they lost in a penalty shootout against Paraguay in the Round of 32 clash at Boston Stadium (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Germans missed three penalty kicks in the shootout to seal their flight back home (Source: Photo by AP)
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Jose Canale scored on the first sudden death penalty kick, Orlando Gill made two key saves in the shootout, and Paraguay beat Germany 4-3 on penalties Monday to earn the biggest upset of the 2026 World Cup so far (Source: Photo by AP)
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Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill was the hero of the penalty shootout against Germany in their World Cup round of 32 match (Source: Photo by AP)
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In the only previous World Cup match between the teams, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 at the 2002 tournament. Nearly a quarter-century later, Paraguay has its revenge (Source: Photo by AP)
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Germany had won six of seven penalty shootouts in major tournaments, including six straight since losing to Czechoslovakia in the 1976 European Championship final (Source: Photo by AP)
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Monday was Germany's first knockout game since the 2014 final in Brazil when the Germans beat Argentina 1-0 to capture their fourth World Cup title (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Germans were also eliminated in the group stage at the last two World Cup tournaments (Source: Photo by AP)
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Paraguay will next face the winner of Tuesday's match between France and Sweden in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Philadelphia (Source: Photo by AP)
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A win in that match would land them back in Foxborough for a quarterfinal match on July 9 (Source: Photo by AP)