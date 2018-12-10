Toggle Menu Sections
Gautam Gambhir felicitated at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after farewell matchhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/sports-gallery/gautam-gambhir-final-ranji-match-hundred-5485560/

Gautam Gambhir felicitated at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after farewell match

Gautam Gambhir was honoured on Sunday after his final competitive match. He marked his final innings by scoring a hundred for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh

The end of Delhi's Ranji match against Andhra Pradesh on Sunday also marked the end to Gautam Gambhir's playing days. The 2011 World Cup winner had announced his retirement from all forms of the game before the match. In a senior career spanning nearly 18 years, Gambhir played 198 First Class matches and scored over 15,000 runs. He made his international debut in 2003 and played 58 Test matches, 147 ODIs and 37 T20 Internationals scoring over 10,000 runs in the process. The highlight of his career came in 2011 when he scored 97 that set India on the way to lifting the World Cup for only the second time in the history of the tournament. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Gambhir was honoured in a felicitation ceremony after the match. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The 37-year-old had a fairytale ending to his career. He scored 112 runs and propelled Delhi to a total of 433. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Interestingly, Gambhir did not take the field on Sunday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

He had distributed the contents of his kit bag amongst his team mates. The situation of the match was such that Gambir knew he would not be required to bat on the third day. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Gambhir with his wife and daughter at the Kotla. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Gambhir's last international match was India's first Test against England in November 2016. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android