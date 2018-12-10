Gautam Gambhir felicitated at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after farewell match

The end of Delhi's Ranji match against Andhra Pradesh on Sunday also marked the end to Gautam Gambhir's playing days. The 2011 World Cup winner had announced his retirement from all forms of the game before the match. In a senior career spanning nearly 18 years, Gambhir played 198 First Class matches and scored over 15,000 runs. He made his international debut in 2003 and played 58 Test matches, 147 ODIs and 37 T20 Internationals scoring over 10,000 runs in the process. The highlight of his career came in 2011 when he scored 97 that set India on the way to lifting the World Cup for only the second time in the history of the tournament. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)